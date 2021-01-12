Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,060 ($26.91).

LON:BNZL traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,467 ($32.23). The stock had a trading volume of 591,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,366. The company has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,242 ($16.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,420.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,394.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69.

In other Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 32,984 shares of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,654 ($34.67), for a total transaction of £875,395.36 ($1,143,709.64).

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L) Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

