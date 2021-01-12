Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,548.24 ($111.68).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

AZN stock traded down GBX 151 ($1.97) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,405 ($96.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,931,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,627.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,239.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a market cap of £97.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

In other AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.