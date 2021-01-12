Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 88.4%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the December 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGIFF remained flat at $$0.06 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 441,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,199. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.
1933 Industries Company Profile
