Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 88.4%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the December 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 738,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGIFF remained flat at $$0.06 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 441,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,199. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.