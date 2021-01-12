Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Declines By 95.5%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
3i Group stock remained flat at $$15.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,250. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.
About 3i Group
