Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Declines By 95.5%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3i Group stock remained flat at $$15.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,250. 3i Group has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

