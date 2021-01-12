Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Declines By 88.2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF remained flat at $$1.28 on Tuesday. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,925. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.