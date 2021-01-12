Short Interest in Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Declines By 88.2%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF remained flat at $$1.28 on Tuesday. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,925. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

