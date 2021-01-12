Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Declines By 97.8%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AKTAF remained flat at $$0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling services.

