Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Grows By 5,433.3%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 5,433.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANGPY shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

