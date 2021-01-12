Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Decreases By 88.5%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 616,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of EMBVF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

