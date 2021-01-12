Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Increases By 239.8%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 239.8% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AITX remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 113,271,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,102,203. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

