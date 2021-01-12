Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Increases By 239.8%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 239.8% from the December 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,253,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AITX remained flat at $$0.03 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 113,271,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,102,203. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.