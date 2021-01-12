Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Grows By 199.4%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 643,800 shares, an increase of 199.4% from the December 15th total of 215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $123.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

