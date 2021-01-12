Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Drops By 76.4%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,996,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 332,417 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 307.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares in the last quarter.

CHY opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

