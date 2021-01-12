Short Interest in carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Decreases By 91.7%

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CSXXY traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $33.72.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

