Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Decreases By 71.1%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the December 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 179.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 45,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 52,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,139. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

