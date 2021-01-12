Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Declines By 79.2%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ JRJC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.
China Finance Online Company Profile
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
