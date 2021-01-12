Short Interest in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Declines By 79.2%

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ JRJC opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

