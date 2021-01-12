Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) Rises By 11,432.7%

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 599,700 shares, an increase of 11,432.7% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCX. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCX opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

