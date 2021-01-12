Short Interest in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Grows By 951.1%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 951.1% from the December 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CRIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Curis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter worth $1,089,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Curis by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $615.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

