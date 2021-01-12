Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Expands By 780.4%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a growth of 780.4% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DANOY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,671. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

