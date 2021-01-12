Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Drops By 89.2%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Mark A. Graber bought 132,274 shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $83,332.62. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.81. 47,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

