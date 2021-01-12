Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rises By 610.0%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 610.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
DBOEY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
