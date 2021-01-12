Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rises By 610.0%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 610.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

DBOEY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,169. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $950.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

