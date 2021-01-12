Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Drops By 68.2%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 10,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,883. The company has a market cap of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.37. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.