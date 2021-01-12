Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Drops By 68.2%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 10,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,883. The company has a market cap of $61.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.37. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.