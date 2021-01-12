Short Interest in Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Drops By 76.5%

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
EPGNY remained flat at $$33.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Epigenomics has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $19.90.
Epigenomics Company Profile
