Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rises By 428.6%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 428.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Espey Mfg. & Electronics news, insider Peggy A. Murphy bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.29 per share, with a total value of $5,487,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

