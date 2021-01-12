Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Grows By 4,800.0%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.55.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
