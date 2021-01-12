Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Increases By 264.6%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 264.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. 28,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

