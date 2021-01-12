Short Interest in FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Decreases By 87.2%

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 391,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,744,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FONU traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 16,379,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,346,107. FonU2 has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get FonU2 alerts:

FonU2 Company Profile

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for FonU2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FonU2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.