Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Rises By 468.1%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a growth of 468.1% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTCH opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. GBT Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
