Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Rises By 468.1%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a growth of 468.1% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTCH opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. GBT Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get GBT Technologies alerts:

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies comprising wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It offers intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh network services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.