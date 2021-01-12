Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Declines By 69.0%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the December 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Shares of CATH opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.329 dividend. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.