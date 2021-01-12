Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Drops By 86.0%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the December 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Shares of Greenpro Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Greenpro Capital has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a negative net margin of 59.82%.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,345,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,273,715.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.