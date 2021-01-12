Short Interest in GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Decreases By 99.4%

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GTXO remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,621,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,604. GTX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.
GTX Company Profile
