Short Interest in GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Decreases By 99.4%

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTXO remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,621,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,604. GTX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), low energy blue tooth (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

