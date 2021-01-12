Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Decreases By 99.6%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.25. 6,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,933. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Get Harbor Diversified alerts:

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires aircraft rotable equipment for the purpose of leasing; and providing flight equipment financing. As of December 31, 2019, it owns and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.