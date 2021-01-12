Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 288.1%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 288.1% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of HXGBY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.25. 21,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.