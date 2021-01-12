Short Interest in Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Rises By 128,300.0%

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 128,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IMNPQ stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Immune Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.