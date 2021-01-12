Short Interest in InsPro Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:ITCC) Increases By 600.0%

InsPro Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:ITCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITCC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,260. The company has a market capitalization of $453,492.00, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.90. InsPro Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

InsPro Technologies Company Profile

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, which provides software applications for insurance administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, which is a web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators; and processes agent, direct market, worksite, and web site generated businesses.

