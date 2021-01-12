Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Drops By 77.6%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 84,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

PKW opened at $77.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $77.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

