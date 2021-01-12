Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Expands By 288.6%

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 288.6% from the December 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,545. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

