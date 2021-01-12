Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Increases By 452.3%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,800 shares, a growth of 452.3% from the December 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SLQD opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 46,722 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 137,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 98,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter.

