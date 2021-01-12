Short Interest in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Decreases By 78.2%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,100 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $130,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.