Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Drops By 92.2%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE HTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,250. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.