Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Drops By 92.1%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KGFHY shares. ValuEngine cut Kingfisher from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of KGFHY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.73. 75,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,626. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

