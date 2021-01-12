Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Decreases By 72.8%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,112,300 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the December 15th total of 4,084,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 347.6 days.
OTCMKTS FINMF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $12.95.
About Leonardo
