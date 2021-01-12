Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Decreases By 72.8%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,112,300 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the December 15th total of 4,084,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 347.6 days.

OTCMKTS FINMF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. 1,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

