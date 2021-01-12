Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Expands By 40,300.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 40,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.
About Lithium Chile
