Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Expands By 40,300.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 40,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Lithium Chile has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

