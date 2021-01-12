Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Decreases By 74.3%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 550,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Luokung Technology stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Luokung Technology has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

