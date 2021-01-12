Short Interest in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) Grows By 978.6%

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 978.6% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magal Security Systems stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 3.26% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAGS opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 million, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $1.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

