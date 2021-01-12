Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Increases By 500.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastermind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Mastermind alerts:

OTCMKTS:MMND remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients with category-leading brands. Its programs could take in various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.