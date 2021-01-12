Short Interest in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Grows By 2,141.7%

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 2,141.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

