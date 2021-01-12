Short Interest in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Grows By 2,141.7%

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 2,141.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDJH opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.
MDJM Company Profile
