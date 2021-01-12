Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Drops By 98.8%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the December 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,963,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Medical Marijuana stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 23,156,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,293,199. Medical Marijuana has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
About Medical Marijuana
