Short Interest in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Declines By 69.5%

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 481,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MCEP opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.42.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mid-Con Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Mid-Con Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2019, its total estimated proved reserves were 25.6 million barrel of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

