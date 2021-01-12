Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Declines By 98.5%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mineral Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of MALRF remained flat at $$24.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

