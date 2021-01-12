Short Interest in Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) Increases By 12,700.0%

Mission NewEnergy Limited (OTCMKTS:MNELF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 12,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of MNELF opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Mission NewEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Mission NewEnergy
