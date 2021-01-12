Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Decreases By 93.2%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the December 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MTC opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Mmtec has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get Mmtec alerts:

Mmtec Company Profile

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.